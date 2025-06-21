Extreme heat expected this weekend

The weekend heat is on

(ABC 6 News) – Winds increased across the area today, indicating a dramatic change in the weather on the way for this weekend, a pattern including plenty of sunshine, along with hot and humid conditions!

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the viewing area from 12:00PM Saturday June 21st, and lasting until 9:00PM Sunday June 22nd. An Extreme Heat Warning is in place for Freeborn and Steele Counties as well. Heat index values are expected to climb into the lower 100F’s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The heat has already motivated many to hit the pools, beaches and even take trips up north to the lake.

“Staying in the pool, lots of flavored ice to keep the kids hydrated, popsicles, puddles, hoses, sprinklers, and inside to take a break from the heat every now and again” are some ways Cara and Sydney Cappel are planning to beat the heat.

Other people are planning to go full steam ahead on workout routines, such as Ethan Mueller, a soccer player for Minnesota United FC Academy. “I take heat as a fun way to get in shape, because the hotter it is, the more you are gonna like, just be tired and sweaty and I like being like that” says Ethan.

No matter what you are planning to do this weekend, being outside in the heat for too long can be dangerous, and lead to conditions such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. Common signs of these conditions include extreme headache, thirst, a sudden lack of sweating, and disorientation, to name a few.

Luckily, there are multiple ways you can prevent these heat related illnesses, according to Dr. Paul Horvath, an Emergency Department Physician for Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, WI.

“Making sure that you are dressed appropriately for whatever task you are doing, you know having fabrics that allow air flow, and allow venting while keeping safe from the sun, is pretty important…keeping hydrated is another critical one, just keeping a good water intake, it doesn’t necessarily need to be anything fancy for most of us who aren’t ultra-endurance athletes” says Dr. Horvath.

You will also want to keep a close eye on your pets and never leave a child or pet unattended in a vehicle, as the temperature inside the vehicle can exceed 100F quickly.

If you notice that anyone may be experiencing heat stroke/exhaustion related symptoms, the first thing to do it get them to a cool place, get them some water, and if their conditions are bad enough, seek medical attention.

If you are in the Rochester area and need a cool place to go this weekend, RPT is offering free bus rides to those who need them as a break from the heat.