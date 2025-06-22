Extreme heat continues into Sunday

It has been a fantastic weekend for the beaches, pools and sprinklers across the area, with high temperatures in the 90F’s and dew points in the 70F’s!

Temperatures will gradually cool into the 80F’s this evening, under a mostly sunny sky. It will also remain breezy, with a southerly wind between 15 to 25 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Because of the southerly winds, and soupy dew points, temperatures will only drop into the upper 70F’s by early Sunday morning!

Skies remain clear across the area Sunday, thanks to a potent ridge of high pressure taking up most of the Eastern and Central United States. We will see a continuous flow of warmth and moisture from the south/southwest, courtesy of southerly winds between 15 to 25 mph once again. Winds could gust up to 40 mph at times during the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70F’s around the time we wake up, quickly climbing into the 80F’s by mid-morning, thanks to plenty of sunshine. By the early afternoon hours, most, if not all, of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa will once again be in the low-mid 90F’s.

Dew points will remain in the low-mid 70F’s, making it feel like a sauna outside. With temperatures in the low-mid 90F’s, and dew points in the 70F’s, heat index values will likely topple 100F once again through the afternoon hours.

Because of this, an Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for Steele and Freeborn Counties until 9:00 PM Sunday, June 22nd, with a Heat Advisory in effect for the remainder of Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa until 9:00 PM Sunday as well.

Heat index values in Freeborn and Steele Counties could climb into the 105F-110F range Sunday afternoon, with heat index values between 100F-105F elsewhere.

With that said, it will remain very important for everyone to drink plenty of water and stay cool in order to prevent heat related illnesses. Don’t let heat stroke ruin your fun day in the pool or at the lake!