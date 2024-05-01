Everything you need to know for Wednesday, May 1

ABC 6 NEWS — A complete list of everything you need to know as you head out the door on Tuesday, April 30.

COLLEGE CAMPUS PROTESTS

Protests have erupted on college campuses across America over the war in the middle east. Dozens have been arrested on various campuses including Columbia and the University of Minnesota.

CARLA NESLON VIOLENT FELONY BILL

Sen. Carla Nelson (R) has introduced a bill prohibiting senators charged with violent crimes from voting in the Minnesota Senate. The bill comes after more than a week of controversy surrounding Sen. Nicole Mitchell (DFL)’s burglary charge.

MASON CITY TREE PLANTING

Students at Mason City Community School will be planting trees in the southeast corner of the city this morning.