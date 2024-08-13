ESPN: Vikings rookie J.J. McCarthy is expected to be undergo knee surgery

(ESPN) – Vikings rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy is expected to be undergo knee surgery that will determine how much time he will be sidelined. McCarthy complained about knee soreness over the weekend and underwent an MRI on Monday night.

Per Adam Schefter, how extensive the surgery on J.J. McCarthy’s meniscus is will determine how long he will be sidelined, per sources.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.