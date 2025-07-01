Drug dealer found guilty of distributing fentanyl in stuffed animals sentenced

(ABC 6 News) – The United States Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota reports Robiel Lee Williams was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment and five years’ supervised release for his role in a fentanyl distribution conspiracy.

“Drug dealers are endlessly creative in finding new ways to smuggle their deadly poison into Minnesota,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson. “Williams and his co-conspirators hid their deadly fentanyl in stuffed animals—literally children’s toys. We should all be appalled. Williams will rightly spend the next decade in federal prison.”

According to court documents, note that, between August 2022 and December 2023, Robiel Lee Williams was part of a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl across the Twin Cities and throughout Minnesota. As part of their operation, Williams and his co-defendants traveled to Phoenix to acquire fentanyl pills from suppliers, concealed the drugs inside stuffed animals, and mailed the packages to various addresses in the Twin Cities area.

A joint investigation by law enforcement agencies in Dakota, Ramsey, and Washington counties led to the discovery and seizure of six packages containing more than 30,000 grams of fentanyl pills. According to court documents, fingerprints belonging to Williams and several co-defendants were found on the seized packages.

Williams was sentenced on June 30, 2025, in U.S. District Court before Judge Jeffrey M. Bryan to 120 months’ imprisonment, or 10 years, followed by five years’ supervised release.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigation, the Dakota County Drug Task Force, the Washington County Drug Task Force, and the Ramsey County Violent Crime Enforcement Team.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Campbell Warner prosecuted the case.