Drier weather contributes to farm fires in Iowa

(ABC 6 News) — Farmers in eastern Iowa are saying that the recent dry weather we are experiencing is both a good and bad thing.

Over the weekend, several farm fires broke out, and while these types of fires are not unusual, the weather could cause them to spread and grow.

One farmer saw his friend’s farm on fire caused by farm equipment before he even heard about it.

“When somebody has problems, it doesn’t take long before everybody finds out about it. Those hot, dry winds that we had on Saturday just escalated that fire and moved it across the field at a dramatic rate,” said farmer Steve Swenka.

While the drier weather conditions are ideal for harvesting, the fire risk still remains.

A small spark can start a fire, so it’s never a bad idea to perform daily maintenance on farm equipment.

The dry weather isn’t just impacting Iowa, either. Campfires are now banned in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northern Minnesota as drought conditions and fire dangers worsen throughout the state.

The ban also includes charcoal grills and wood-burning stoves. Gas and propane cook stoves are allowed. There is no projected end date for the ban.