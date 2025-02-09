Dog dies in Rochester house fire

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) was dispatched to a house fire in the northwest part of town on Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release from RFD, it happened on 21 1/2 Ave NW around 1:17 p.m.

Courtesy: Rochester Fire Department

When fire crews arrived at the scene they saw heavy smoke and fire showing from the roof and windows of the home.

Firefighters first put out the fire from the exterior of the home, then made their way inside to completely extinguish it. Once the fire was out, the building was ventilated to remove smoke and toxic gas.

A preliminary search of the home determined all occupants made it out safely, except for one dog who was still inside. Despite life-saving measures, the dog did not survive.

RFD says the home and most of its contents were heavily damaged by fire, smoke and water.

Rochester Police, Rochester Public Utilities, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, Minnesota Energy and the American Red Cross all assisted RFD at the scene.

According to the American Red Cross, it responds to an average of 65,000 disasters every year, a majority of which are home fires. The Red Cross helps the families that have suffered a loss due to fire find shelter and get the resources needed to start the recovery from a home fire.