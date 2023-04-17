Dive teams, K9s search for Winona mom; Police update investigation

(ABC 6 News) – Monday, the Winona Police Department released another update in regard to the disappearance of Madeline Kingsbury.

“Law enforcement and first responder teams continue to conduct daily targeted searches for Maddi, based on information generated by the investigation and on tips from the public.

In the past week, there have been foot, aerial, and water searches conducted. We are using all available resources in the search, including sonar, submersibles, and dog teams.

The department continues to receive dozens of tips each day and they appreciate everyone who has taken the time to share information with the department.

We are again asking property owners in Winona, Fillmore and Houston Counties to walk your land, and check your outbuildings. Look for anything unusual or out-of-place. The changing weather conditions might reveal new signs that weren’t there before.

The investigation continues to be active and ongoing. We are not prepared to identify a suspect or person of interest at this time. We are continuing to follow several paths of inquiry as we work to determine what happened to Maddi, and if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.“

If you have any information to share with law enforcement, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersmn.org.