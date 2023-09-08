Dessa returns to Rochester’s Chateau Theatre; tickets on sale Sept. 8

(ABC 6 News) – Twin Cities singer, rapper and writer Dessa will perform at Rochester’s Chateau Theater Friday, November 17, according to My Town My Music.

Tickets for the concert, featuring Minnesota vocalists Lady Midnight and Dani A’mor, went on sale Friday, Sept. 8.

The November performance is part of the “Bury the Lede” tour to promote Dessa’s eponymous album, which will be released Sept. 29.

Tickets are available at mytownmymusic.com.