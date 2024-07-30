Des Moines officer shot Tuesday morning remains in serious-but-stable condition

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: A Des Moines police officer who was shot early Tuesday morning is in serious-but-stable condition, according to a press release from the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD). The second officer involved is a 23-year-old male with 10 months of service with DMPD.

DMPD says as the pursuit of the suspect, identified only as a 45-year-old male, continued in the rain, westbound on E. Army Post Road. The suspect appeared to lose control and went off the road, crashing the car and disabling it.

As the suspect ran from the car, through some trees and bushes, two officers ran after him. According to DMPD, bodycam footage shows that as the officers got closer to the suspect, he turned around towards them and pulled out a gun. The suspect then allegedly raised the gun towards his own head, before pointing the gun directly at the two officers, holding it with two hands.

Both officers then fired their guns at the suspect. The suspect and one officer were both struck by gunfire, according to DMPD. The injured officer may have been struck by gunfire from the second officer.

The investigation is ongoing by the Iowa Department of Public Safety Division of Criminal Investigation and DMPD detectives.

This is a developing story.

