Deadly tornado strikes near Des Moines

Greenfield IA Deadly Tornado

(ABC 6 News) – The people of Greenfield, Iowa are picking up the pieces of their lives after a deadly tornado tore through the small town just south of Des Moines.

The Iowa State Patrol says multiple people are dead, while more than a dozen are injured from the powerful storm. In nearby Adams County, the sheriff’s office reports one woman died when her car was blown off the road by the dangerous winds.

Governor Kim Reynolds has proclaimed a disaster emergency for 15 counties.

If you are unable to contact a loved one in Greenfield, call the Iowa Department of Public Safety at 712-732-1341.