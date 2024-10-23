Cooler, seasonal and breezy Wednesday

The summerlike warmth that has gripped the area over the last several days is long gone as cooler and more seasonal weather has arrived.

A cold front passed through the area on Tuesday night with cooler, Canadian air slowly trickling in behind it.

The day will start with clouds and cool temperatures in the 40s before high pressure builds into the region clearing out the clouds leading to sunshine heading into the afternoon. The sun won’t provide much warmth however, as high temperatures are expected to climb into the middle-to-upper 50s with a few places possibly getting to 60° which is typical for late October.

The wind will be a bit breezy at times out of the northwest with gusts up to 20 MPH. It’s expected to lighten by Wednesday night, and with clear skies overhead, temperatures will likely drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s by Thursday morning.