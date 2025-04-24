Cool, cloudy Thursday with occasional showers

A storm system is expected to sweep across the area on Thursday leading to clouds, occasional showers and cooler than average temperatures.

A few showers will be possible through the early morning hours with a break, or lull, likely for most until around mid-to-late afternoon with rain becoming more likely as the storm system’s energy and bulk of the moisture arrives.

Rain will become more widespread through the evening into the overnight hours of Friday morning. A few thunderstorms will also be possible.

It’ll be a cooler than average day with high temperatures expecting to range from the middle 50s to lower 60s with the warmer temperatures likely occurring across North Iowa.

Rain will begin to end by early Friday morning. Total rainfall amounts of around 0.50″ to 1.25″ are likely for most, however some places could see more with localized flooding certainly possible.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the middle 40s by Friday morning.