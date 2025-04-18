Cool, cloudy Friday with spotty showers possible

The storm system that brought showers and thunderstorms to the area on Thursday will be close enough with additional energy passing through where lingering showers will be possible on Friday.

Showers and a few thunderstorm will be likely during the early morning hours with the chance of a spotty shower or two through the day into the evening.

Otherwise, it’ll be a cloudy and cool day with temperatures hovering around or in the lower 50s which is below average for the middle of April.

It’ll be a breezy day with a north wind gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Clouds will gradually clear overnight into Saturday morning. The wind will also lighten with colder temperatures dropping into the lower-to-middle 30s.