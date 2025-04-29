Cool, breezy Tuesday with afternoon sunshine

Tuesday will be a cooler day behind Monday’s storm system as temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below average with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine.

The day will start with clouds and a few possible sprinkles before high pressure builds in from the north bringing in dry, cool air clearing out the clouds leading to afternoon sunshine.

High temperatures will be a bit below the average for late April with most places seeing upper 50s to lower 60s by late afternoon.

It’ll be a breezy day, especially during the morning, with gusts up to 30 mph at times before the wind gradually eases heading through the afternoon and into the evening.

A clear sky will remain overhead Tuesday night into Wednesday with high pressure overhead. The wind will also be light-to-calm with chilly temperatures falling into the middle 30s by Wednesday morning.