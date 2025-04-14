Cool, breezy Monday with a few late day showers likely

The week will start breezy and cool with the chance of a few late afternoon and evening showers.

Temperatures are expected to push into the lower-to-middle 50s for afternoon highs which is slightly below average for the middle of April.

It’ll be a breezy day with a northwest wind gusting up to 40 mph at times.

There will be more clouds than sunshine as a storm system over the Great Lakes region will wrap around moisture and energy leading to the chance of some late afternoon and evening rain showers.

Any rain showers will come to end around midnight or so. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the night along with a breezy wind continuing as temperatures drop into the middle 30s by Tuesday morning.