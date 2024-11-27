Cold Thanksgiving holiday weekend ahead

Arctic air will descend south into the region leading to a cold Thanksgiving Day and frigid weekend ahead as temperatures will be well below-average and more typical of the middle of January.

A strong area of high pressure will move south into the area on Thanksgiving. A weak system ahead of it may pop a few afternoon flurries. Otherwise, there will be more clouds than sun with high temperatures expecting to be around the middle 20s. A brisk northwest wind gusting up to 25 MPH will lead to wind chills in the teens.

A reinforcing shot of colder air arrives by Black Friday which will carry over through the weekend.

High temperatures from Friday through Sunday will be around the upper teens to lower 20s under a mostly sunny sky. Night lows are expected to drop into the single digits. A breezy northwest wind each day will produce daytime wind chills in the single digits and below-zero single digit wind chills at night.

Temperatures will slowly climb through the 20s heading into next week.