Cold and breezy Friday

Arctic air will continue making its way into the area on Friday leading to a very cold day with temperatures more typical of the middle of January.

High pressure will slowly nudge east and bring some dry air with it, clearing out some of the clouds leading to a mostly sunny sky, but it won’t provide much warmth.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the teens for highs. A brisk west wind will gust up to 25 mph at times making it feel much colder as wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, will be in the single digits above-zero.

High pressure will be overhead on Friday leading leading to a mostly clear sky with temperatures expecting to drop into the single digits by Saturday morning. It’ll still be a bit blustery which will result in wind chills in the single digits below-zero.