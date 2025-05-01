Cloudy Thursday with occasional showers likely

Clouds will remain overhead through much of the day with occasional light showers expected through the morning and again by late afternoon and evening.

A storm system passing to the southeast will continue to wraparound moisture and energy leading to the chance of showers through the morning hours. The system will pull away from the area with a break likely through much of the afternoon before a cold front arrives later in the afternoon and early evening bringing another chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm for some mainly around or after 6:00 PM.

It’ll be a mainly cloudy day with little if any sunshine. The clouds and threat of rain will keep temperatures near average with afternoon highs expecting to be around or in the lower 60s.

Shower chances will continue into the overnight hours with clouds and a light breeze out of the northwest. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40s by Friday morning.