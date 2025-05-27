Cloudy, scattered showers Tuesday with cool temperatures

Clouds will be around through the day on Tuesday along with scattered showers from a slow-moving storm system passing through which will also lead to cooler than average temperatures for late May.

A low pressure trough will begin to push into the region with a few light showers possible on Tuesday morning, however an easterly wind of dry air from an area of high pressure over the Great Lakes will continue to limit the extent of rain.

Additional scattered showers, and possibly a rumble of thunder, will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. There will be plenty of dry time and an all-day rain is not expected.

The clouds and rain chances will keep temperatures cooler than average as afternoon highs are expected to be around the lower-to-middle- 60s. The wind will be light out of the east around 5 to 10 mph.

We’ll likely see an uptick in rain chances Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with temperatures falling into the lower 50s along with a light wind.