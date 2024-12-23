Cloudy Monday, slight chance of wintry mix

Clouds will be around through the day on Monday as a weak system passes through the area leading to a slight chance of a wintry mix and/or snow.

The day will be dry for most, however can’t rule out a slight chance of a wintry mix of freezing drizzle and snow during the morning hours, however there will be quite a bit of dry air in the atmosphere for any precipitation to overcome in order to reach the surface.

A cold front will slide through sometime in the late morning into the early afternoon. It may pop a brief snow shower, but again, most will stay dry. High precipitation chances are expected further east near the Mississippi River into Wisconsin.

Otherwise, it’ll be a cloudy day with high temperatures in the lower 30s. The wind is expected to be light out of the northwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will remain overhead through Monday night with temperatures expecting to drop into the middle-to-upper 20s by Tuesday morning.