Cloudy, cool Friday with chance of spotty shower

Clouds will once again be thick overhead on Friday leading to a cool day. A few spotty showers or sprinkles are also possible.

An upper-level trough will pivot its way southeast across the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region. It’ll bring moisture and cool air along with it leading to plenty of clouds and the chance of a few spotty showers or sprinkles although most areas will stay dry.

Temperatures are expected to be well below average for early May with afternoon highs around or in the lower 50s.

The wind will be light out of the northwest around 5-15 mph.

High pressure will begin to build into the area Friday night bringing in drier air with some clouds clearing late overnight into Saturday morning. It’ll be a chilly night with low temperatures dropping into the middle-to-upper 30s by morning.