Cloudy, chilly Thursday

The storm system that brought rain to the area on Wednesday will continue to pivot east of the area on Thursday, however moisture leftover will lead to a mainly cloudy day.

The day will start with some fog across portions of the area. It may be more dense in spots, while patchy in others.

A few cloud breaks are possible, but clouds and a light northwest wind will lead to a chilly day, however temperatures will be near or slightly above average with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s by afternoon.

Clouds will break a bit more Thursday night, and with a calm wind, some areas of fog are possible by Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-to-upper 30s.