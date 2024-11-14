Cloudy, chilly Thursday

By KAALTV

The storm system that brought rain to the area on Wednesday will continue to pivot east of the area on Thursday, however moisture leftover will lead to a mainly cloudy day.

The day will start with some fog across portions of the area. It may be more dense in spots, while patchy in others.

A few cloud breaks are possible, but clouds and a light northwest wind will lead to a chilly day, however temperatures will be near or slightly above average with highs in the mid-to-upper 40s by afternoon.

Clouds will break a bit more Thursday night, and with a calm wind, some areas of fog are possible by Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop into the mid-to-upper 30s.