Cloudy, breezy Tuesday with spotty morning showers

Tuesday won’t be a pretty day with lots of clouds, breezy winds and the chance of a few lingering spotty morning showers.

The storm system that brought rain to the area on Monday will continue to pivot northeast on Tuesday. As it does, a few lingering spotty rain showers or patchy drizzle is possible through about the midmorning hours.

Otherwise, clouds will remain through the rest of the day although some breaks are possible later in the evening with a bit of clearing overnight.

It’ll be a breezy day with a south wind switching to the west with gusts up to 35 MPH possible at times.

High temperatures for the day will occur during the morning hours with most locations in the lower-to-middle 50s. However, a cold front will pass through the area by late morning with temperatures expecting to fall in to the middle 40s by late afternoon and eventually the lower 30s by Wednesday morning.