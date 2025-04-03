Cloudy, breezy and cool Thursday

The storm system that brought snow, rain and gusty winds to the area over the last couple of days will still have an influence on the local weather on Thursday.

The system will continue to push further east across the Great Lakes region, but wraparound moisture will lead to plenty of clouds through the day. However, some breaks are possible by late afternoon and evening.

The wind will still be rather breezy with gusts up to 30 mph possible through the morning hours, however it’ll gradually lighten through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will range from the middle-to-upper 40s for highs across most of the area, however communities in North Iowa will likely get close to if not in the lower 50s. The breezy wind will make it feel much cooler with feels-like temperatures in the 20s during the morning and 30s in the afternoon.

Thursday is also the home opener for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 3:10 PM versus Houston. There will be plenty of clouds around with temperatures in the middle 40s so dress warm if attending.

Some clouds will remain overhead through Thursday night with a light-to-calm wind and temperatures dropping into the lower 30s by Friday morning.