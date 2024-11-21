Cloudy, blustery and cold Thursday

The storm system that brought snow to the Weather First area on Wednesday, will still be close by on Thursday, and have an impact on the area with clouds and blustery winds.

A few lingering slippery spots are possible on Thursday morning especially rural, or less-traveled roads, bridges, overpasses, parking lots, sidewalks, and on-and-off ramps. Conditions will improve as the day moves along.

Clouds will remain overhead with some flurries or patchy drizzle possible at times as moisture wraps around the system, however the bulk of any rain or snow is expected to be east into Wisconsin.

The clouds and lack of sunshine will keep temperatures chilly with highs expected to reach the middle 30s by afternoon.

The wind will be blustery out of the northwest with gusts up to 40 MPH possible at times. The wind will lead to wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the 20s throughout the day.

Clouds will remain overhead through Thursday night with the wind coming down a touch, but still breezy as temperatures dip into the lower 30s by Friday morning.