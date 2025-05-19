Clouds increase tonight, cooler Monday

Sunshine continues across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa this evening, with just a few high level cirrus clouds floating by. Temperatures are cooling into the 50F’s across Southeastern Minnesota, and into the 60F’s across Northern Iowa. Overall, it is going to be a pleasant and quiet evening across the area!

A few things change as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Clouds will eventually begin to increase as the night progresses, as low pressure over the Rocky Mountains approaches. Dry air will prevent any of these clouds from producing rain, at least until morning. Either way, we’ll watch the the clear skies become more cloud tonight…

The other change we will see is the wind increase. Winds shift to out of the east, ranging from 5 to 15 mph. Winds have the potential to gust up to 25 mph by Monday morning. These winds, along with the increase in cloud cover, will prevent temperatures from dropping as much as they did Saturday night.

Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 40F’s across most of the region. Still below average for this time of year, but again, not as chilly as Saturday night.

Clouds continue to increase Monday, with even a chance for a few scattered showers throughout the day. Widespread rain is not expected, with dry air likely stunting shower activity across the area, especially during the morning. The best forcing for rain will hold off until Monday night in any case.

More cloud cover Monday will mean cooler temperatures, with highs in the upper 50F’s to lower 60F’s across the region. Perhaps the biggest story with Monday will be the wind. Easterly winds will ramp up into the 15 to 25 mph range, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Hold on to your hats!

Scattered showers remain possible Monday evening, but this will depend on placement of upper level energy and moisture supply, details that will be better hammered out tomorrow morning.

For now, you’ll want an umbrella just in case, but most of the day should be dry…just cooler and windy!