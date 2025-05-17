Clouds decrease tonight, warmer temperatures Sunday

Clouds are on the decrease this evening across Northern Iowa, with sunshine returning for many of our northern Iowa communities. Cloud cover is still hanging on across Southeastern Minnesota, but that will not remain to be the case for long.

As upper level low pressure tracks further east, low level moisture finally begins to decrease overnight, resulting in a continued southwest to northeast demise of the cloud cover.

Winds will continue to lighten up as the night progresses, lowering into the 5 to 15 mph range. Temperatures are a bit tricky…cloud cover is eroding a bit quicker than anticipated, which may allow for temperatures to drop more than previously expected.

For now, temperatures are expected to drop into the mid to upper 30F’s. Thanks to the breezier conditions, frost potential is low, with Frost Advisories remaining northwest of our local area.

We see the sun return for Sunday, with any remaining low level clouds exiting to the east. By the afternoon, cirrus-type cloud cover will begin to increase, but we should be able to catch plenty of rays in between!

Because of the sun, and despite light northwesterly winds continuing, high temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60F’s across most of the viewing area. A few Northern Iowa communities will likely climb into the upper 60F’s.

Winds will be far lighter than the last few days, shifting from northwest to northeast between 5 to 10 mph. Not a bad day overall!