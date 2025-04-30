Clouds build Wednesday with chance of a shower late

Clouds will thicken up through the day on Wednesday as moisture from a storm system approaches the area leading to the chance of showers heading into Wednesday night.

The day will start with sunshine and some passing clouds before additional clouds arrive during the afternoon hours as moisture increases from a storm system that will approach from the south.

A late day shower or sprinkles are possible with a higher chance of a shower coming during the evening and overnight hours into Thursday morning. The bulk of the moisture and higher rain chances will occur over Northeast Iowa into Southwest Wisconsin.

Temperatures will recover nicely from the 30s to start out the day with afternoon highs reaching the middle 60s. The wind will be light out of the south.

A few showers are possible overnight with temperatures expecting to drop into the upper 40s by Thursday morning.