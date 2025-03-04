Weather Related Closures

(ABC 6 News) — With a Blizzard Warning in effect from late Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon for much of the area, churches and businesses have been closing their doors for Wednesday.

Here is a look at a few of those closures:

Channel One Regional Food Bank and Channel One Food Shelf in Rochester will be closed Wednesday, March 5 because of the winter storm/bad weather predicted tomorrow.

Aurora Lutheran Church in Owatonna will not have Ash Wednesday Service, service will be held on March 6th at 6:00 p.m.

First Lutheran Church of St. Ansgar Ash Wednesday Services will be moved to Thursday.

