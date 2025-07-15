City of Rochester addresses Peace Plaza mobility concerns with paver adjustments

The City of Rochester is making a change to Peace Plaza to make it more accessible.

(ABC 6 News) – Peace Plaza has long been a place for people to come and enjoy the heart of downtown Rochester, but not everyone has found it easy to get around. That’s why the plaza is now undergoing renovations over the next few weeks as the city looks to address major concerns that have cropped up since the project’s completion three years ago.

If you’ve been down to the plaza any time in the last few months, you’ve probably noticed how uneven the paved bricks are – a product of the freezing and thawing of the ground beneath them.

That unevenness has caused a lot of issues for some people, making moving through the plaza more trouble than it’s worth.

Heidi Chaney is one of many people with disabilities living in a highrise apartment downtown, and finds it quite difficult to get around with her walker.

“I feel like it would be so easy to fall and crack your head on those bricks,” she says.

In fact, most of the people living in her building have mobility issues, making traversing downtown with all its construction difficult enough.

Peace Plaza with its uneven walking spaces is that much worse.

“While downtown looks beautiful,” Chaney says, “it’s not accessible.”

Chaney’s concerns are not isolated.

It’s been a topic of conversation at city council meetings for a while, but after months of complaints, work is finally being done to even out and open up the space.

“Essentially what we’re doing is we’re trying to widen the areas away from the storefronts so that we can have a wider area so people can walk,” says City of Rochester construction manager Josh DeFrang. “So effectively we’re reducing the amount of raised pavers by about 1,000.”

The decision, spurred by public comment is largely geared towards helping people like Chaney.

“We’re trying to enhance the area and make those modifications so that people can feel comfortable and safe traveling through the area,” says DeFrang.

For Chaney, it’s a good start.

“I feel very thankful, she says.” Disabled people are as much of a part of this community as non-disabled people. Inclusion is always the right answer.”

City officials say it’ll take about four weeks to complete the renovations as they go through the plaza a little at a time.

Meanwhile, the plaza will remain open throughout the project.

The city just asks people to be conscious of construction work going on at the same time.