City of Hayfield unveils updated park going into the summer

ADA Playground Hayfield

(ABC 6 News)- It’s out with the old and in with the new in Hayfield. As Earl B. Himle Memorial Park can now be enjoyed by everyone.

“Accessibility is important. We have families that use that. Like I said the school uses it, being a block away, and to be inclusive to everyone in the community, and to draw people from outside of the community,” said Rich Fjerstad, Mayor of Hayfield.

Several organizations in town made the project a reality, including the Taylor Farms Foundation and MBT Bank.

“The city kind of came to us, there is a need for a new park, and we felt the need to help contribute,” said David Johnson, Market President of MBT Bank in Hayfield.

To the tune of 20,000 dollars in fact. But it’s not just accessibility, new park benches and swings are also on the docket for later this summer. And the buzz around town has already begun.

“We’re so excited we were watching it get built, we’d drive by every day or two, and watch it and wait. So the second day that it was open, we went there, and it was really great to see, it was busy, there was all kinds of families there together, it was a great place for the community to gather together,” said Laura Hoebing, a Hayfield parent.

But no one is as excited as the kids.

“The slides were awesome. Really tall and cool but not too scary,” Hoebing said.

“We felt that this was important to update, and Hayfield, it’s a place that makes progress, like it says on our water tower or our water head, but it’s also a great place to call home,” Fjerstad said.

The new playground is twice as big as the old one, and as far as when those new swings and benches are coming, Fjerstad said we have to wait until the middle of July.