Circumstances behind Dover fire may be suspicious

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office suspects a fire in Dover Tuesday may have been set intentionally.

Capt. Tim Parkin with the OCSO said deputies originally responded to an animal complaint at 117 South Street West at about 10:15 a.m.

While there, deputies interacted with a resident in his late 20s, who appeared intoxicated, according to Parkin.

The subject entered the home and when deputies approached, they saw smoke and flames coming from the kitchen area.

According to Parkin, the resident was taken to St. Marys Hospital via Eyota Ambulance for possible smoke inhalation, while Dover Fire put the fire out.

The flames were limited to the kitchen.

Parkin said Olmsted County deputies and the Dover Fire Department suspect the fire may have been set intentionally, but the investigation is ongoing.