Chilly Friday with light snow possible in North Iowa

A storm system will track through Iowa that will bring some light snow to portions of North Iowa with temperatures remaining chilly as the week comes to an end.

The bulk of the forcing and energy from the storm will remain south of the local area in Central Iowa, however some light snow is possible across North Iowa mainly during the morning hours. It’s possible some rain may mix in as temperatures warm above freezing. Light snow or flurries are possible in South-Central and Southeast Minnesota near and south of I-90, however it’ll be fighting some dry air so accumulations, if any, will be minor.

Snow accumulations of 1-2″ is possible near and south of a Mason City to Charles City to Prairie du Chien, WI line with areas north likely seeing a dusting to 1″.

Clouds will be around for much of the area through the morning with gradual clearing and sunshine by late afternoon.

High temperatures will be near or slightly above average for early March with middle-to-upper 30s by afternoon.

A mainly clear sky is expected on Friday night with temperatures dropping into the middle 20s.