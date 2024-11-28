Chilly, cloudy Thanksgiving with chance of flurries

Arctic air will begin to nudge into the area making for a cold Thanksgiving Day with the chance of flurries or a brief snow shower.

A disturbance will rotate through the Upper Midwest keeping moisture in place leading to a mainly cloudy day. There will also just be enough energy that some flurries or a brief snow shower will be possible especially during the afternoon and evening.

It’ll be a cold day with high temperatures expecting to be in the middle-to-upper 20s.

A brisk northwest wind will gust up to 25 mph at times leading to wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the teens throughout the day.

The brunt of the cold is expected to arrive on Friday. Temperatures will drop into the upper single digits to lower teens by Friday morning with wind chills likely in the single digits below-zero.