Chilly, breezy Wednesday with late day showers

Wednesday will be a chilly and breezy day with late day showers likely as a storm system tracks through the region.

Clouds will be on the increase during the morning hours as moisture surges into the area ahead of the system.

Showers will be likely during the morning hours west of I-35 across portions of west-central Minnesota and northwest Iowa. These showers will slowly push east through the day, but are expected to weaken as the storm system loses some of its energy.

Showers will be possible around lunchtime into the afternoon hours for areas near the I-35 corridor with chances increasing further east by late afternoon into the evening. Any showers will end around or by midnight.

Rain amounts are expected to be fairly light with most areas likely receiving around 0.10″ or less. However, areas near the I-35 corridor may see a bit more with amounts up to 0.25″.

The clouds and showers will keep temperatures chilly, but near-average with highs expecting to be in the mid-to-upper 40s. Temperatures will likely dip down into the upper 30s with a few breaks in the clouds overnight into Thursday morning.