Chilly, breezy Tuesday

Temperatures are expected to be near-average on Tuesday, but it will feel a bit colder due a breezy wind.

The day will start frosty with many areas in the 20s before highs climb into the mid-to-upper 40s by afternoon which is near-average for this period of November.

It’ll be breezy at times with a southeast wind gusting up to 25 MPH at times leading to wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the 30s throughout much of the day.

High pressure overhead will keep the weather nice and dry. Sunshine will start the day with some clouds rotating into the area as they pivot around the high.

Skies remain partly cloudy through Tuesday night before additional clouds build on Wednesday morning ahead of the next storm system that’ll bring rain to the area.

Temperatures won’t be as chilly by Wednesday morning thanks to some clouds and a breezy southeast wind with lows dropping into the upper 30s.