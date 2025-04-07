Chilly, breezy Monday

A cold front passed through the area late Sunday night with much colder air settling in for Monday leading to a chilly start to the week.

Temperatures will likely be in the 20s to start the day with some clouds around during the morning hours. High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s by afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. It’ll feel colder due to a north wind gusting up to 30 mph at times resulting in feels-like temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s throughout the day.

The sky will remain clear through the night and the wind will become light-to-calm as an area of high pressure moves overhead.

Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 20s by Tuesday morning.