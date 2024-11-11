Chilly, breezy and sunny Monday

The week will get off to a chilly start despite sunshine.

A cold front will slide through the area on Monday morning, however due to a lot of dry air in place, precipitation is not expected.

Chilly air will follow the front with temperatures expecting to be in the lower-to-middle 40s for highs which is fairly close to the average for this portion of November.

A brisk northwest wind will gust up to 30 MPH at times which will likely produce wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, in the 20s during the morning hours and 30s during the afternoon.

Some morning clouds will give way to plentiful sunshine and clear skies later in the afternoon, and through the night as high pressure builds in.

The wind will also lighten during the evening and overnight hours.

The combination of high pressure overhead, a clear sky and light wind, will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s for most by Tuesday morning.