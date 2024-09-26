Chick-Fil-A set to expand to Mason City

ABC 6 NEWS — A news business will soon be opening its doors in Mason City.

The national restaurant chain Chick-Fil-A is announcing that their first ever Mason City location will open to the public on Thursday, October 3.

According to a press release from the company, the business will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and bring about 100 jobs to the community.

The restaurant says they plan to honor about 100 local heroes with free food for a year.