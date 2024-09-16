Chester Woods deer hunt lottery takes place

ABC 6 NEWS — Chester Woods will be open to a limited number of deer openers during this year’s shotgun deer season in Minnesota, with the hunters being decided by a lottery happening on Monday, September 16.

The Olmsted County Parks department will hold the lottery to determine who can hunt in the park from November 23 through December 1. In a press release, the parks department says that they hold the hunt to ensure that the deer population in Chester Woods remains “healthy and manageable.”

40 hunters will be selected this year. The drawing will take place at 8 a.m., and the winners will be notified by mail or email.