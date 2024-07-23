Charles City Comets to join the North Central Conference

The Comets will be a full member of the NCC by the 2027-28 school year.

The Charles City Community District announced today in an email statement that its athletics program will leave the Northeast Iowa Conference for the North Central Conference.

All Comets athletic programs will begin a transition period during the 2024-25 school and plan to be fully integrated into the NCC by 2027-28.

Charles City has been an original member of the Northeast Iowa Conference since its founding in 1920. The NEIC is set to dissolve following multiple schools choosing to leave, including Crestwood, which will join the Upper Iowa Conference during the 2025-26 school year.

The Comets are set to join the Clear Lake Lions, whom are already members of the NCC.

Below is the official release from Charles City Superintendent Dr. Brian Burnight:

The North Central Conference (NCC) is pleased to announce that the Charles City Community School District (CCCSD) will be joining the NCC. CCCSD will be a non-voting member for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years. This decision comes following a mediation process facilitated by the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, wherein a transition plan was developed by the executive board of the NCC to integrate Charles City CSD into the conference.

The North Central Conference, known for its rich history and competitive spirit, includes schools across our region. By becoming a non-voting member, Charles City CSD will be able to slowly integrate into the NCC. This will help strengthen our collective activity and athletic programs and provide enhanced opportunities for our student-athletes. This move reflects our commitment to fostering excellence in both academics and athletics within our districts.

There will be no change in conference alignments for the upcoming 2024-25 school year. During the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years, Charles City CSD will participate in conference events and activities to the greatest extent possible, contributing to the vibrant sports culture that defines the North Central Conference. Starting with the 2027-28 school year, Charles City will be a full member of the NCC and play a full conference schedule in all conference sports.

As agreed to in the transition plan, Charles City CSD will fully participate during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years in all sports except volleyball, girls’ basketball, boys’ basketball, softball, and baseball. During these two school years, Charles City CSD will be eligible for conference championships for activities/sports in which they are full participants.

The NCC and Charles City CSD are excited that we have come to an agreement that provides the best outcomes for all school districts involved in this process. With the NCC celebrating 100 years as a conference this year, we are proud to bring more stability to one of Iowa’s oldest conferences.

Dr. Brian Burnight

Superintendent