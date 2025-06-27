Cedar River over its banks in Austin; Rochester trails near water remain closed

(ABC 6 News) – Floodwaters in Austin were expected to rise until noon June 27, according to city officials.

Austin police issued a flood warning Friday morning, stating that the Cedar River was over its banks and 9th Place Southwest was closed.

Parts of Oakland Place between 10th Drive and 11th Street were also closed, due to water over the roadways.

Austin police predicted that roads could remain closed until waters fully receded Saturday.

ABC 6 News has reached out to several City of Austin departments for updated timelines.

For related reasons, the City of Rochester will keep trails near water closed through the weekend and give Parks and Recreation time to clear debris.

Those trails include areas of Bear Creek and West River Parkway.

There are currently no Rochester road closures, but the City reminds drivers not to drive or walk through water, which may be deeper that it looks or hide dangerous debris.