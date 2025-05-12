Car tipped onto driver’s side slows Hwy 52 traffic

(ABC 6 News) — Traffic traveling south on Highway 52 near 19th St. NW in Rochester is slowed as emergency crews respond to a vehicle crash.

The vehicle, which appears to be a silver sedan, was lying on the driver’s side while Rochester Fire Department, Minnesota State Patrol and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Services responded.

At this time, there is no word on any injuries or how many people or vehicles are involved in the crash. We will continue to update this developing story as we learn more.