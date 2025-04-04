Car crashes into city building in Rochester Thurs. night

(ABC 6 News) – A driver crashed into a city-owned Rochester building Thurs. night after showing signs of impairment, according to the Rochester Police Dept.

Amanda Grayson, the communications coordinator for RPD, says it happened around 7:30 p.m.

Dispatch received a report of a driving weaving in and out of traffic near Elton Hills Drive NW and Broadway Ave. N before it crashed into the Development Services and Infrastructure Center off of West River Parkway. Grayson also says the driver went the wrong direction and struck into other vehicles.

According to RPD, the driver showed signs of impairment and has since been taken into custody.

Officials with the Rochester Fire Dept. conducted a structural assessment of the building that was crashed into and determined there were no significant issues.

No one has been reported injured in the incident.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will update this article when more information becomes available.