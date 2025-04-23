Cannon Falls responders battle flames at McDonald’s

(ABC 6 News) – Cannon Falls firefighters responded to a fire that went through the roof of a McDonald’s restaurant on Hickory Drive Wednesday morning.

According to Cannon Falls Fire and Rescue, responders were called at 2:39 a.m. April 23, when witnesses reported a possible dumpster fire.

The Cannon Falls Police Department, which arrived at the scene first, confirmed that it was a structure fire at the McDonald’s at 425 Hickory Drive, with flames through the roof on the south side.

Cannon Falls fire did a “knockdown” in the garage area on the south side of the building, while two other fire departments raced to the scene: Wanamingo Fire and Rescue, and Randolph-Hampton Fire District.

After securing a hydrant, crews entered the building to fight the fire indoors, while other firefighters set up a ladder on the east side of the building assist from the roof.

Crews remained on scene until 6 a.m., according to Cannon Falls Fire and Rescue.

Cannon Falls Ambulance assisted at the scene. There were no injuries reported.

The state fire marshal will begin investigations April 23.