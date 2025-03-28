Candidates for Byron’s next Supt. narrowed to 3

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The final candidates for the next superintendent of the Byron Public School District have been narrowed down to three people Thurs. evening.

The district’s school board selected three finalists to return for a second interview. That includes Dr. Steven Heil, the supt. of St. James Public Schools, Dr. Michelle Mortensen, the supt. of Redfield Public Schools, and Nate Walbruch, the supt. of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Public Schools.

A press release from BPS says those finalists were selected from a pool of applicants based on criteria established by the school board and input provided through a public survey.

Over the last two days, five applicants were publicly interviewed by the school board.

The next interviews will start at 4 p.m. on Tues. April 1, 2025.

All interviews are being held in the multi-purpose room at Byron High School and are open to the public. The district will not be livestreaming the interviews to “ensure a level playing field for all candidates.”