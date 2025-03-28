Camp Companion talks $75,000 grant to find more pets a permanent home

(ABC 6 News) – The founder and Exec. Dir. of Rochester’s Camp Companion, Michelle Quandt, joins ABC 6 News Evening Anchor, Robin Wolfram, for a sit-down interview to talk about the non-profit.

Recently, the Camp Companion Shelter received a $75,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help with its day-to-day mission of finding pets a permanent home

The shelter is using the money to open its intake procedure to more animals. Currently, around 400 pets are receiving care with Camp Companion.

Camp Companion is taking part in National Adoption week by hosting an event at PetSmart north and south in Rochester this weekend.

It is happening tomorrow, March. 28 from 6-8 p.m., March 29 from 10 a.m. to noon and March 30 from noon to 2 p.m. at both locations.