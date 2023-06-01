Byron man charged with DANCO violation, threats against law enforcement enters guilty plea

(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man facing several charges stemming from a Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order violation and threatening the Olmsted County deputies has taken a plea deal.

Todd McIntyre, 50 of Byron, had been charged with violating a no-contact order and terroristic threats for an incident on January 5 in Byron. Both charges were dismissed as McIntyre pleaded guilty to two counts of felony domestic assault for incidents on July 2, 2022, and December 11, 2022.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Towne Drive NE, Byron, where McIntyre had allegedly returned after being prohibited from entering the residence.

When deputies went to the bedroom in the home and handcuffed McIntyre, he started to “tense up,” kicked a garbage can into the road on the way to the squad cars, headbutted the rear window of a vehicle, and hit his head on the squad car’s cage several times once inside.

RELATED: Byron man arrested for alleged DANCO violation, threats against law enforcement

Schueller also said McIntyre allegedly threatened OCSO deputies on the way to the Adult Detention Center by telling them he would come to their homes and kill them, saying he remembered their names and badges and would retaliate, and calling himself “Taser Todd.”

Court documents say McIntyre assaulted an adult woman on both July 2, 2022, and December 11, 2022.

Sentencing for McIntyre is scheduled for August 2.