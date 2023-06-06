Buddy Comedy filming in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) – Clear Lake, Iowa is most known for being near the plane crash that killed Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and “The Big Bopper” J. P. Richardson.

Now, there is something else taking place in Clear Lake that could make it famous.

Film crews have been out in Clear Lake this week filming the upcoming Buddy Comedy short film: Happy Endings Funeral Parlor.

A few different locations have been used for sets, with one of them being Charlie’s Soda Fountain. Austin Wood is the manager at Charlie’s Soda Fountain, and he thought one of the actors did a great gesture.

“One of the actors, one of his accounts has 600,000 followers, and I think he said he took a picture and added us on there at Charlie’s Soda Fountain. I mean that can’t hurt,” Wood explained.

The movie is set to star Corbin Bernsen who has appeared in Psych, Tony Award winner Eric Nelsen from 1883, and Spencer Breslin from The Kid among many others.

For one group, buddy comedy movies are right up their alley.

“Okay, yeah we will probably go see it if it’s a comedy,’ stated Carolyn Haugland.

On Tuesday, crews were working out in a remote location, which helped open the main street up again, but Austin Wood of Charlie’s Soda Fountain welcomes the attention the movie could bring.

“Any exposure of this town is a good thing for local business,” Wood said.

Film crews worked well with the locally-owned shop.

“It was nice and thoughtful that the film crew reached out to the chamber and asked when would be the lowest impact time to block off the street and do what they need to do,” Wood explained.

Locals agree that the filming of the movie will help make Clear Lake more famous.

“I personally think it’s interesting because Clear Lake doesn’t get a lot of action. So, I think this is really fun,” stated Grace Haugland.

“I’m just excited. It will be really fun to watch the movie,” proclaimed Cindy Haugland.

There is no official release date at this time with the movie still in production as of the writing of this article.